Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo making his speech during the church service for late Former Cabinet Minister in the Patriotic Front Government John Phiri at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on Monday 11th November 2024.Picture by Chongo Sampa

A disagreement has ensued between the Lusaka City Council and the Business Coalition Taskforce over the local authority’s move to impose a 300 per cent increase in the Main Valuation Roll on property leaseholders. To simplify this for Bembas like Honourable Chitalu Chilufya and his fellow northerners who struggled last week to understand even the simple language from our Constitutional Court; the Main Valuation Roll is a legal document that contains information about all rateable properties within a municipality boundaries. The information contained in this document is the basis upon which town and city councils across the country charge property rates, which are their main source of revenue. Normally, the government valuation department under the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, and...