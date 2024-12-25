“Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people.” – Luke 2:10

Today, we join millions across the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, whose humble arrival in a manger brought a timeless promise of hope and redemption. For Christians, this day is the heart of the festive season, a moment to reflect on a saviour’s birth that changed the world. But even beyond the Christian faith, the spirit of Christmas resonates with all of humanity as a season of love, generosity, and compassion.

Here in Zambia, Christmas is more than just a religious observance. It is a time that brings communities together, a season of joyful singing, shared meals, and heartfelt prayers. It is about giving, sharing, and caring — not just for our families but for neighbours, strangers, and anyone in need. It’s also a time that reconnects us to the values we hold dear as Zambians: ubuntu, kindness, and togetherness.

Jesus’ story reminds us of the beauty of humility. Born in a stable, his arrival wasn’t marked by pomp but by a simple, profound message of peace and love. His teachings continue to inspire us to seek justice, forgive one another, and extend grace even when it’s hard.

This Christmas, we encourage everyone to pause and reflect. Are we carrying forward the spirit of Christ’s teachings? Are we building bridges instead of walls? Zambia has its fair share of challenges — economic difficulties, social divides, and the pressures of everyday life—but this season offers us a chance to unite and spread hope.

We’ve seen the beauty of generosity throughout the year: volunteers feeding the hungry, families supporting orphans, and communities coming together to rebuild after disasters. Christmas amplifies these gestures. Whether it’s sharing nshima with a neighbour or donating blankets to a shelter, every act of kindness strengthens the fabric of our nation.

To our leaders, Jesus’ life offers profound lessons. His mission was to serve, not to be served. As we look ahead to a new year, may those in positions of power prioritise the welfare of the people, especially the vulnerable. True leadership is about humility, sacrifice, and uplifting those in need. This season is a reminder of the kind of stewardship that builds a just and compassionate society.

To families gathering today, let this be a time to rekindle bonds and create memories that will last long after the Christmas lights are packed away. To those who feel lost, may you find comfort and belonging. To those who mourn, may the promise of Christ bring peace. And to all, may this day renew our collective hope for a brighter future.

We pray that the divisions that sometimes define us will be set aside today. Let us remember that in Christ’s message lies the power to heal wounds, mend relationships, and inspire change.

As Zambians, we are blessed with a rich tradition of communal living and mutual support. Christmas reminds us to nurture that spirit year-round. When we share love with family, friends, and even strangers, we truly honour the miracle of the season.

To borrow the iconic sound of Santa, we say; Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas Zambia, may 2025 bring us all the peace, joy, and prosperity we seek.