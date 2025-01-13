THE observation by UNZA political historian Professor Bizeck Phiri that UPND stands strong to retain power in 2026 makes interesting reading. According to the Professor, the key problem that the party must focus on is the high cost of living. Prof Bizeck PHIRI: “My advice to the UPND is that, yes, they have a weak political opposition, and they stand strong to cross and form government in 2026. But one of the things they need to look at is that they need to do self-introspection as a political party. We are now in 2025, if you look at the cost of living, it is extremely high yet at the time of campaigns in 2021 the message was that the moment...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here