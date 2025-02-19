MINISTER of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa has guided media houses to avoid featuring certain critical guests on their platforms, describing them as “unscrupulous individuals who seek to sow seeds of division based on ethnicity, political affiliation or personal grievances”. The minister would be very happy if media houses ignored these ‘divisive’ individuals and focused on telling the “many untold developmental stories that impact upon the livelihoods of our community”. If it were in football, this would be a clear “offside” offence. Is this where we have gotten to now? Media censorship to the point where the government wants to decide who can and cannot be given a platform to air their views? This is more than disappointing, it is...



