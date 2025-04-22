A NORMAL person cannot foolishly walk into an airport departure terminal with two heavy suitcases stuffed with US dollars and gold bars, fully intending to board a commercial flight abroad, without having some form of assurance that they will not be stopped. This is not naivety, it is boldness born from confidence in a compromised system. This is not the action of a reckless suspected criminal taking a wild chance. It is the move of someone who believes they are untouchable, someone who has either done it before or knows others who have succeeded, with help. The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has done it again. This time, they have intercepted over US$2.3 million and several bars of gold at Kenneth...



