THE Economics Association of Zambia is right to argue that Zambia needs a deliberate national strategy for extracting maximum benefit from Foreign Direct Investment. It is not enough to celebrate billions of dollars in investment pledges, new mines, factories and export projects if the ordinary citizen continues to feel no relief in the household budget. If FDI is going to become a central pillar of Zambia’s export-led growth strategy, then one of the long-term dividends should be a broader revenue base that gives government room to reduce the heavy tax burden carried by workers and compliant businesses. Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane is also correct that Zambia cannot finance every major investment from domestic resources alone. Foreign capital, therefore, has an...