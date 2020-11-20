The Court of Appeal has reversed the decision of the Lusaka High Court in which it refused to refer the Konkola Copper Mines dispute between Vedanta Resources and ZCCM-IH to arbitration. In this case, the Zambian government, through ZCCM-IH took over KCM and initiated the processes of liquidation, a move that vedanta contested in the Lusaka High Court, and demanded that any dispute must be referred to arbitration. Sitting in Ndola today, the Court of Appeal stayed the KCM liquidation and ordered that the matter be referred to arbitration. More...



