l-r: Ministers of Finance Dr Bwalya Ngandu, with his two former counterparts Dr Ngandu Magande and Felix Mutati at the 2019 National Economic Summit in Livingstone on July 25

FORMER Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande says with the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, governments need thinkers who imagine beyond their lifetimes in order to keep economies thriving. And Magande says government should focus on employment creation for the youths as opposed to issuing bonds which will only raise the country’s debt. In an interview, Magande wondered why government can’t formulate a budget for the next one and half years as opposed to wasting time on a revised budget which will clash with the 2021 budget when Parliament resumes...