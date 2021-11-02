FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says discipline is more important that capacity when it comes to managing public resources. And Dr Musokotwane has hinted at the upward adjustment of fuel pump prices, saying the prices of petroleum products on the international market are going up, therefore maintaining the current local prices would be unsustainable. Dr Musokotwane was speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday interview programme. Asked if constituencies had the capacity to run efficient procurement systems, Dr Musokotwane said there would be some teething problems but...



