INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the PF administration was giving out contracts without assessing whether resources were available. Speaking when he launched the National Association for Medium and Small Scale Contractors annual general meeting, Friday, Milupi assured small scale and medium contractors that government would start dismantling the debt owed to them. “I can assure you that government is aware of these difficulties. Even us we operate in a very constrained environment in terms of resources of government. We will do everything in our power to...



