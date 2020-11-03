SUSPENDED Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, and others yesterday failed to take plea in a case they are charged with aggravated assault with intent to steal before the Lusaka High Court. Banda and others could not take plea as their two co-accused persons were not before court. In this matter, Banda, 35, a businessman of Petauke, Eastern Province, is jointly-charged with John Lungu, 26, a general worker of Garden House, Lusaka; Maxwell Pito, 20, a peasant farmer of Lusaka West; Moses Silyonde, 27,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.