THE Kalabo Magistrates’ Court has jailed two men aged 27 and 22 to two years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing an AK47 rifle worth over K140,000 at a police station.

In this matter, Kangai Biemba, 27 and Nalucha Mukwamataba, 22, both of Kalabo were charged with one count of theft.

The two pleaded guilty before Kalabo Magistrate Hamaimbo Mooya.

Particulars of the offence alleged that on November 7, this year between 01:00 hours and 04:00 hours at Kalabo Police Station of Kalabo district in Western Province, Biemba and Mukwamataba jointly and whilst acting together stole an AK 47 rifle serial number 941897 valued at K144, 000, belonging to government.

When the matter came for reading of facts and sentencing, magistrate Mooya convicted the accused persons and sentenced them to two years imprisonment with hard labour.

Facts in this matter are that on November 7, this year, Biemba and Mukwamataba a member of the neighbourhood watch, visited Kalabo Police Station around 01:00 hours and found a Constable Phiri on duty at the police station.

While Biemba and Mukwamataba were at the police station, Phiri, who had a firearm on him, dosed off and the accused persons stole his firearm.

When the officer woke up, he discovered that his firearm had been stolen and reported the matter to his superiors whom he informed that between 01:00 hours and 04:00 hours, he was with the accused persons at the inquiries and he suspected the accused to have stolen the AK 47 rifle.

Investigations into the matter were carried out and led to the arrest of the accused persons.

When interviewed in connection with the theft, Biemba and Mukwamataba admitted stealing the firearm.

Mukwamataba further informed the police that he had hidden the firearm in the plains near Yuka stream.

The accused led the police to the recovery of the firearm.