A 43-YEAR-OLD headteacher of Chitimukulu Secondary School has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing over K82,000 belonging to the school.

In this matter, Isaac Mkandawire of Lusaka is facing a charge of theft by servant.

Particulars of the offence are that Mkandawire between November 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020 in Lusaka, being a person employed by Chitimukulu Secondary School as a head teacher did steal K82,864, the property of the said employer.

When the matter came up for allocations before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Mkandawire, who is on police bond was not before court when the case was called out.

Magistrate Mwale allocated the case to Magistrate Judith Chiyayika where the accused is expected to take plea.