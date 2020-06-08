Patson Daka bagged a hat-trick as Red Bull Salzburg thrashed Hartberg 6-0 in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.

The Chipolopolo hitman opened the scoring four minutes into the game after an assist from Switzerland international of Nigerian descent Noah Okafor.

Enock Mwepu doubled the score three minutes later before Daka made it three for Salzburg in a thrilling performance for the Zambian boys.

Mali’s Sekou Koita added salt to Hartberg’s wounds with a fourth strike just five minutes before the interval and Patson completed his treble in the 46th minute of the game.

Okafor added to his assist with a sixth goal for his team before the final whistle.

Daka has now scored four goals in two appearance since the Bundesliga returned from a Coronavirus forced break.

With 21 goals in 23 games this campaign, the Chipolopolo star’s exploits are exciting viewers at home and abroad.

Patson will hope to continue his fine form and keep viewers on their seats.