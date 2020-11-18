IF you were at Nkoloma Stadium yesterday, you would be forgiven to think you were attending a boxing bout after a Nkana supporter invaded the pitch for a punch up with coach Manfred Chabinga.

Yesterday, fans returned to the Stadium for the first time since March and it was not a happy return for Nkana supporters whose team was well beaten by Green Buffaloes.

Chabinga has been a man under fire this season after starting the league unconvincingly and it was only a matter of time before the fans had their chance to vent their anger.

Well, one supporter took matters into his own hands squaring it off with Chabinga who did not shy away.

There is no questioning Nkana supporters’ passion for their beloved team but they sometimes express their affinity for the team in the most unconventional manner.

Sensing a looking defeat with Buffaloes leading 3 – 0 in the 68th minute, an unidentified supporter invaded the pitch, charging towards Chabinga on the Nkana bench.

Chabinga was, however, ready for it and gracefully exchanged punches with the supporter, much to the amusement of fans on the terraces.

However, the bout did not last for long as the duo was separated.

Sadly for Chabinga, he was given a red card by the referee and sent to the stands for failure to keep cool amidst the attack.

During the match, Friday Samu opened the scoring for Buffaloes on the 25th minute to ensure they go into the break leading 1-0.

Samu doubled the advantage on the 54th minute before Martin Phiri took the scoreline to 3-0 on the 68th minute.

At this point, the fans had seen enough, leading to one of them advancing towards Chabinga.

The game was halted to separate the two before Chabinga was sent for an early shower.

After the incident, the game resumed and Buffaloes continued where they left off, with Frederick Mwimanzi scoring a fourth goal on the 88th minute.

Youremember Banda registered his name on the scoresheet in the 90th minute.

Other Results:

Buildcon 2 – 0 Napsa

Prison 1 – 0 Eagles

Young Eagles 0 – 0 Forest.