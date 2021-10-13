DEFENDING champions Zesco United have broken into the top four after beating Kabwe Warriors 2 – 0 at Railway Grounds.

The struggles at Kabwe Warriors have continued and a loss against the Ndola side has seen them remain in the bottom four.

The match offered a chance for Warriors to leave the bottom four of the table but the team failed to pick maximum points as Zesco returned to winning ways.

After playing to a scoreless first half, the team talk by Zesco coach Mumamba Numba seemed to have worked with the team coming out all purposeful in the second half.

Defender Solomon Sakala gave Zesco the lead in the 54th minute, punishing Warriors and setting them on a pedestal for a fourth loss of the season.

Kenyan striker Jesse Were put the game to bed in the 74th minute to double Zesco’s advantage and send them into the top four with nine points.

This is a welcome result for Zesco United who lost 2-0 in their last match against Kafue Celtic.