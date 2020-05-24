POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended a 22-year-old man of Garden House in connection with murder and aggravated robbery.

According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Sunday, police retrieved a burnt body of a 52-year-old Chinese national from the crime scene.

Katongo narrated that initially, police received a report of a fire at some warehouses belonging to Chinese nationals but when they arrived, they found some a machete with blood at the scene.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Aggravated Robbery and Murder which occurred today 24th May, 2020 at around 12:00 hours in Makeni. Initially, a report of fire incident was received from a member of the public to the effect that Warehouses belonging to Chinese nationals were on fire. Police rushed to the scene together with the Fire Brigade and whilst there, it was discovered that owners of the warehouses were not at the scene of fire and a further inquiry led to a search of their houses located behind the warehouses,” Katongo stated.

“Police spotted blood stains on the floor right from the entrance and a machete with blood stains was also found inside the house on the floor near the bed. With the help of members of the public, one suspect whose name we have withheld aged 22 of Garden House area was apprehended. A burnt body of a female Chinese national namely Hu New Cao aged 52 has been retrieved from the inferno. A search for other two remaining Chinese Nationals has continued. A Docket has been opened and one arrest has been made. Investigations have continued.”