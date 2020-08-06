Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya speaks to his lawyers Tutwa Ngulube and Jonas Zimba (r ) when he appeared at Lusaka Magistrates Court on July 16, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AN Investigations officer at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has testified before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s total earnings for the period 2013 to February, 2020, from the National Assembly, PMEC and Henry Courtyard Limited were over K22 million. Chipampe Manda, 34, explained that from the National Assembly, Dr Chilufya earned over K7 million for the period November 2013, to February 2020; over K3 million from PMEC (Payroll Management and Establishment Control) for the period November 2013, to December 2019 and over K12 million for the...