Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti speaks to journalists during the Yellow Card Protest in Lusaka on July 20, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Livingstone Magistrates’ Court has acquitted Alliance for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti and her programmes manager Bornwell Mwewa who were accused of assaulting police officers. The two were appearing before the Livingstone Magistrates’ Court on charges of disorderly conduct at a police station and assaulting a police officer. Miti and Mwewa were alleged to have assaulted Woman Constable Fredah Simasho and detective Inspector Ephraim Silwamba on December 22, 2019 when they went to visit Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato at the Livingstone Central Police Station after...