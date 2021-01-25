THE Ministry of Health has announced that the country has recorded 809 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,517 tests done and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily update, the Ministry stated that 2,679 recoveries were also recorded bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 38,639 out of 46,146 cases.

The country also recorded 21 new deaths of which 17 were classified as being COVID-19 deaths while four were COVID-19 associated deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 660.

The country currently has 6,847 active cases and 489 are currently hospitalised in various facilities across the country while 6,358 under community management.