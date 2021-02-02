PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has fired Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo and replaced her with Emmanuel Ngulube after the former was suspended for one month following revelations of her involvement in the abuse of COVID-19 resources at the Ministry. And President Lungu has also dismissed Local Government Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba. Speaking when he swore in seven permanent secretaries at State House, Tuesday, President Lungu urged the permanent secretaries not to fall prey to the temptation of antagonising ministers. “Let me congratulate the seven of you on...



