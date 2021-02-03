SWEDISH Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgård has warned that her government’s relations with Zambia will not be able to survive if scandals continue to happen in the Ministry of Health. But Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has assured her that there are changes at his ministry, such as a new permanent secretary, which will restore public confidence. Speaking during a virtual meeting, Ambassador Hultgård said her government had a zero tolerance policy for corruption and respected tax payers’ money. She said irregularities needed to be immediately addressed in order...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.