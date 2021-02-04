Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya says the fact that Zambians can sit and discuss various corruption scandals is an indication that government is working. And Siliya says debt default does not necessarily mean that government misappropriated funds but that Zambia has had numerous challenges which had to be dealt with concurrently, at the expense of debt repayment. Speaking during Diamond TV’s Diamond Live programme, Tuesday night, Siliya said the increasing revelations of corruption scandal by institutions like the Office of the Auditor General suggested that government had functional systems in...



