UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the fact that no one challenged Hakainde Hichilema for party president implies that the party is unanimous in its belief that only he can defeat President Edgar Lungu this August. But PF media director Sunday Chanda says the UPND general conference is a sham of a process. The UPND closed its nominations for the forth-coming general assembly on Saturday with Hichilema going unopposed for the presidency.Commenting on the development in an interview, Monday, Kakoma said the party had demonstrated that it was united in placing...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.