ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the commission is hell-bent on delivering credible elections and will suspend any erring political parties and candidates during the campaign period which will run from May 24 to August 11. And Nshindano says the commission will not allow candidates to bring supporters during nominations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking during Diamond TV’s Diamond Live programme, Monday, Nshindano said the ECZ amended its electoral code so that it could easily sanction erring political parties and candidates. “First of...



