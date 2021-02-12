Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo says the Electoral Commission of Zambia risks running a non credible election because the whole electoral process has been sham. In an interview, Nkombo said the electoral process was a sham because the Commission had failed to take on board views from all stakeholders. “The whole exercise has been a sham, that is the way to put it. It has been a complete sham because ECZ is just following their own mind. They are not listening to the players and because that...
