THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is currently interrogating former Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Mulalelo Kakulubelwa over tender irregularities. According to impeccable sources, Kakulubelwa has finally appeared before the law enforcement agency today. Last week, ACC pulled back after announcing that it was going to hold a press conference to update the nation on its investigation around the Honeybee drug supply scandal and the Ministry of Health. According to a notice shared by the Commission, the briefing was scheduled to start at 14:30 hours, but never took...



