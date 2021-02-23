THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has called for the complete withdrawal of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill No. 2 of 2021, arguing that most of the provisions fall short of important constitutional requirements. And Chapter One Foundation has insisted that the Bill has been rushed despite its broad implications which are detrimental to society. Speaking when she made a submission to the joint Committee on Media Information & Communication Technology and Committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs on behalf of LAZ, Margaret Mudenda said most of...



