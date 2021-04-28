PRESIDENTIAL Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe says government officials and members of parliament are giving out money in their constituencies because people are asking. And Sikazwe says President Edgar Lungu goes to his friends in the business community to ask for money which is then distributed to people, something which he says he also does as a member of parliament. On Sunday, a viral video showed Vice-President Inonge Wina giving out money to some Solwezi residents, a development which the opposition and civil society groups have strongly condemned. But in an...



