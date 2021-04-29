FILE: Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwa Kafwaya with the first Zambian female fighter pilot Captain Thokozile Muwamba (l) shortly after flagging off the walk against cyberbullying awareness from Lusaka to Livingstone on February 20, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Government has launched the National Cyber Security Policy and the National Postal Policy. Speaking during the launch, Wednesday, Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said the National Cyber Security Policy would possess sufficient capacity to identify and manage cyber security risks. “I am very pleased to launch two policies which are not only important to government but the Zambian people generally. The policies that we are launching today, the National Cyber Security Policy and the National Postal Policy are the first for the country in both sectors. The PF government...