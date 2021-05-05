Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa addresses journalists at the Ministry of National Development and Planning during the tour of the renovated and newly constructed office block in Lusaka July 18, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the central committee has not adopted Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa, Deputy Second Speaker Mwimba Malama and Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, Mwila also announced that the party had dropped current Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Martim Malama and replaced him with PF media director Sunday Chanda. “On parliamentary candidates I wish to inform you the media that three Cabinet Ministers have not been picked, the Deputy Speaker Mwiimba Malama has been dropped, Malozo Sichone and Honourable...