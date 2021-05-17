President Edgar Lungu is prayed for by Bishop David Masupa duirng the "National prayers for peaceful elections" at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on May 15, 2021 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says there is need to find out why political party cadres fight when their leaders are friends and never engage in physical confrontations. He was speaking when he attended the “National prayers for peaceful elections” organised by the mainstream churches in association with the Ministers Fellowship’s across the country and held at constituency and district levels. According to organising committee chairperson Bishop Christopher Kabunda, the service was focused on praying for all candidates, for peaceful elections and issue-based campaigns. Kabunda also emphasised the need for the church...