ACTING Oxfam Country Director Yvonne Chibiya says the organisation seeks to create a just world free of poverty and inequality. Speaking when she featured on Radio Phoenix’s Our Zambia phone-in discussion programme last Thursday, Chibiya said Oxfam was not a political organisation and was not aligned to any political party. Last week, a political alliance adopted the slogan used by Oxfam “the Zambia we want”, prompting the charitable organisation to rebranded to “Our Zambia”. Our Zambia is a media series that seeks to inform and enable discussions on national development,...
