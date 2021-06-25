SUSPECTED PF cadres yesterday set ablaze Kalungungwisi radio station in Chiengi, Luapula Province resulting in property worth K16,000 being destroyed. Meanwhile, according to the Police, the radio station is reported to have been set ablaze by unknown criminals in the early hours of June 24. A video has gone viral on social media showing residents protesting over the incident and shouting “this is what they were doing in Mpulungu” as police officers fired tear gas canisters to calm the situation. Kalungungwisi FM station manager Pilate Nsama who confirmed the incident...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.