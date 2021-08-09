IKELENG’I UPND aspiring member of parliament Elijah Muchima says Hakainde Hichilema will not steal from Zambians when ushered into office. Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s remarks that Zambians should not vote for “thieves” who have never held any government position, Muchima said Hichilema had been a leader for many years and that his skills were better than some people who had been in government before. “Where can a person who is outside the government steal from? From his own field? From his own corporation which he has built with integrity?...



