UPN leader Hakainde Hichilema addresses party supporters in Chisamba shortly after commissioning of a water borehole and handing over of bicycles on March 28, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced results for 40 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 769,806 votes.

When the first part of this session begun at 12:30 hours, the commission announced that it would give out results for 62 constituencies in total. ECZ explained that it would give results for 20 constituencies at a given time, with 30 minute breaks in-between.

There was an uproar, however, after the commission rose for a break without announcing consolidated results after announcing the first set of 22.

ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano, however, said the consolidated results would only be given after all the 62 constituencies have been announced.

Around 14:30 hours, ECZ reconvened to announce another set of 23 results.

According to Diggers calculations, the consolidated results for the 107 constituencies announced so far are as follows:

UPND: 1,871,228

PF: 1,101,422

The results for the 40 constituencies announced on Sunday are:

Chitambo – PF 12,089

UPND 4,347

Kasenegwa – PF 17,334

UPND 12,711

Lumezhi – PF 20,072

UPND 11,267

Kwacha – UPND 24,391

PF 18,980

Katuba – UPND 24,119

PF 11,903

Mafinga – PF 15,408

UPND 9,910

Gwembe – UPND 23,147

PF 416

Chadiza – UPND 16,369

PF 10,754

Chisamba – UPND 18,011

PF 9,620

Choma Central – UPND 53,973

PF 4,086

Mwandi – UPND 9,554

PF 1,759

Nyimba – PF 21,288

UPND 11,446

Mwense – PF 17,261

UPND 4,174

Nakonde – PF 19,735

UPND 18,086

Msanzala – PF 15,688

UPND 8,021

Livingstone – UPND 45,368

PF 13,273

Chipangali – PF 22,732

UPND 12,965

Kasama Central – PF 26,358

UPND 17,649

Bweengwa – UPND 21,497

PF 309

Solwezi Central – UPND 47,946

PF 6,966

Bahati – PF 18,377

UPND 10,203

Mpongwe – UPND 20,509

PF 8,724

Monze Central – UPND 47,427

PF 1,974

Katombora – UPND 42,466

PF 1,358

Chinsali – PF 26,620

UPND 10,079

Luampa – UPND 11,857

PF 2,831

Mpulungu – UPND 19,359

PF 16,252

Lukulu East – UPND 19,016

PF 2,537

Malole – PF 35,042

UPND 11,538

Lunte – PF 9,953

UPND 7,455

Sesheke – UPND 15,642

PF 2,548

Mulobezi – UPND 9,647

PF 1,448

Mwembeshi – UPND 22,836

PF 2,918

Chama North – PF 12,062

UPND 8,968

Mufulira – UPND 12,594

PF 10,110

Chongwe – UPND 37,995

PF 23,374

Senanga – UPND 22,191

PF 1,249

Mambilima – PF 11,438

UPND 3,915

Chama South – PF 10, 059

UPND 6,775

Vubwi – PF 10,421

UPND 4,813

Chililabombwe – UPND 24,913

PF 14,705

Kasempa – UPND 24,190

PF 2,060

Keembe – UPND 25,064

PF 7,787

Wusakile – UPND 17,684

PF 14,698