The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced results for 40 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 769,806 votes.
When the first part of this session begun at 12:30 hours, the commission announced that it would give out results for 62 constituencies in total. ECZ explained that it would give results for 20 constituencies at a given time, with 30 minute breaks in-between.
There was an uproar, however, after the commission rose for a break without announcing consolidated results after announcing the first set of 22.
ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano, however, said the consolidated results would only be given after all the 62 constituencies have been announced.
Around 14:30 hours, ECZ reconvened to announce another set of 23 results.
According to Diggers calculations, the consolidated results for the 107 constituencies announced so far are as follows:
UPND: 1,871,228
PF: 1,101,422
The results for the 40 constituencies announced on Sunday are:
Chitambo – PF 12,089
UPND 4,347
Kasenegwa – PF 17,334
UPND 12,711
Lumezhi – PF 20,072
UPND 11,267
Kwacha – UPND 24,391
PF 18,980
Katuba – UPND 24,119
PF 11,903
Mafinga – PF 15,408
UPND 9,910
Gwembe – UPND 23,147
PF 416
Chadiza – UPND 16,369
PF 10,754
Chisamba – UPND 18,011
PF 9,620
Choma Central – UPND 53,973
PF 4,086
Mwandi – UPND 9,554
PF 1,759
Nyimba – PF 21,288
UPND 11,446
Mwense – PF 17,261
UPND 4,174
Nakonde – PF 19,735
UPND 18,086
Msanzala – PF 15,688
UPND 8,021
Livingstone – UPND 45,368
PF 13,273
Chipangali – PF 22,732
UPND 12,965
Kasama Central – PF 26,358
UPND 17,649
Bweengwa – UPND 21,497
PF 309
Solwezi Central – UPND 47,946
PF 6,966
Bahati – PF 18,377
UPND 10,203
Mpongwe – UPND 20,509
PF 8,724
Monze Central – UPND 47,427
PF 1,974
Katombora – UPND 42,466
PF 1,358
Chinsali – PF 26,620
UPND 10,079
Luampa – UPND 11,857
PF 2,831
Mpulungu – UPND 19,359
PF 16,252
Lukulu East – UPND 19,016
PF 2,537
Malole – PF 35,042
UPND 11,538
Lunte – PF 9,953
UPND 7,455
Sesheke – UPND 15,642
PF 2,548
Mulobezi – UPND 9,647
PF 1,448
Mwembeshi – UPND 22,836
PF 2,918
Chama North – PF 12,062
UPND 8,968
Mufulira – UPND 12,594
PF 10,110
Chongwe – UPND 37,995
PF 23,374
Senanga – UPND 22,191
PF 1,249
Mambilima – PF 11,438
UPND 3,915
Chama South – PF 10, 059
UPND 6,775
Vubwi – PF 10,421
UPND 4,813
Chililabombwe – UPND 24,913
PF 14,705
Kasempa – UPND 24,190
PF 2,060
Keembe – UPND 25,064
PF 7,787
Wusakile – UPND 17,684
PF 14,698