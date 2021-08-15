The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced results for 40 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 769,806 votes.

When the first part of this session begun at 12:30 hours, the commission announced that it would give out results for 62 constituencies in total. ECZ explained that it would give results for 20 constituencies at a given time, with 30 minute breaks in-between.

There was an uproar, however, after the commission rose for a break without announcing consolidated results after announcing the first set of 22.

ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano, however, said the consolidated results would only be given after all the 62 constituencies have been announced.

Around 14:30 hours, ECZ reconvened to announce another set of 23 results.

According to Diggers calculations, the consolidated results for the 107 constituencies announced so far are as follows:

UPND: 1,871,228
PF: 1,101,422

The results for the 40 constituencies announced on Sunday are:

Chitambo – PF 12,089
UPND 4,347

Kasenegwa – PF 17,334
UPND 12,711

Lumezhi – PF 20,072
UPND 11,267

Kwacha – UPND 24,391
PF 18,980

Katuba – UPND 24,119
PF 11,903

Mafinga – PF 15,408
UPND 9,910

Gwembe – UPND 23,147
PF 416

Chadiza – UPND 16,369
PF 10,754

Chisamba – UPND 18,011
PF 9,620

Choma Central – UPND 53,973
PF 4,086

Mwandi – UPND 9,554
PF 1,759

Nyimba – PF 21,288
UPND 11,446

Mwense – PF 17,261
UPND 4,174

Nakonde – PF 19,735
UPND 18,086

Msanzala – PF 15,688
UPND 8,021

Livingstone – UPND 45,368
PF 13,273

Chipangali – PF 22,732
UPND 12,965

Kasama Central – PF 26,358
UPND 17,649

Bweengwa – UPND 21,497
PF 309

Solwezi Central – UPND 47,946
PF 6,966

Bahati – PF 18,377
UPND 10,203

Mpongwe – UPND 20,509
PF 8,724

Monze Central – UPND 47,427
PF 1,974

Katombora – UPND 42,466
PF 1,358

Chinsali – PF 26,620
UPND 10,079

Luampa – UPND 11,857
PF 2,831

Mpulungu – UPND 19,359
PF 16,252

Lukulu East – UPND 19,016
PF 2,537

Malole – PF 35,042
UPND 11,538

Lunte – PF 9,953
UPND 7,455

Sesheke – UPND 15,642
PF 2,548

Mulobezi – UPND 9,647
PF 1,448

Mwembeshi – UPND 22,836
PF 2,918

Chama North – PF 12,062
UPND 8,968

Mufulira – UPND 12,594
PF 10,110

Chongwe – UPND 37,995
PF 23,374

Senanga – UPND 22,191
PF 1,249

Mambilima – PF 11,438
UPND 3,915

Chama South – PF 10, 059
UPND 6,775

Vubwi – PF 10,421
UPND 4,813

Chililabombwe – UPND 24,913
PF 14,705

Kasempa – UPND 24,190
PF 2,060

Keembe – UPND 25,064
PF 7,787

Wusakile – UPND 17,684
PF 14,698