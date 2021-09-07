OUTGOING PF leader Edgar Lungu has appointed Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa as party deputy secretary general. And Lungu has also appointed Raphael Nakacinda as a Member of the Central Committee and chairperson of the information and publicity committee. In a letter dated September 6, Lungu directed Chilangwa to work extra hard and rebuild the party to ensure it withstands the challenges that lie ahead. “I am pleased to inform you that, in accordance with the provision of our party Constitution, I hereby appoint you as Deputy Secretary...



