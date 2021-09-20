Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda on May 22, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AMOS Chanda says there should be no limits placed on freedom of expression because that threatens the very existence of freedom itself. And Chanda says the UPND administration has an opportunity to benefit from mistakes made by previous governments by allowing criticism as early as possible. Commenting on Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda’s remarks that citizens should exercise restraint as they exercise their “newly found” freedom of expression to avoid injuring others or causing acrimony in the country, Chanda urged Kasanda to emulate President Hakainde Hichilema who had declared...