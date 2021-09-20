Former FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza speaks to journalists shortly after he defected to the PF. Mwanza was received by deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri (r) and national youth chairperson Stephen Kampyongo at the party secretariat on January 20, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Member of the Central Committee Antonio Mwanza says his decision to step down as National Youth Chairperson and Media Director is nothing dramatic. In an interview, Mwanza said he had done a lot of consultations and reflection before arriving at his decision, adding that he was confident that whoever would take over from him would do great things. “It is just a personal decision and I have decided to resign on personal reasons. It is nothing dramatic. I have done a lot of consultation and reflection and I think...