President Hakainde Hichilema poses for a photo with political party leaders and clergymen during the thanks giving prayers at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on September 19, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CATHOLIC priest Fr Francis Mukosa says the recently held national ecumenical thanksgiving prayers for peaceful elections were planned before the polls and were still going to go ahead regardless of which political party won. And Fr Mukosa says he wouldn’t have any problem with the national day of prayer if it was organised by the Church and not politicians. In an interview, Monday, Fr Mukosa said Sunday’s thanksgiving prayers had nothing to do with UPND winning the polls. “First of all, it is their right because you can’t force everyone...