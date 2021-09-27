FORMER finance minister Ng’andu Magande says even if the UPND government spends K50 million in the corruption probe, they will recover trillions. Commenting on remarks by former lands and natural resources minister Jean Kapata that the UPND government should not emulate the Levy Mwanawasa-led MMD government by spending K50 searching for K10 with regards to unsuccessful corruption cases, Magande said Kapata was not in a position to know how much was recovered by the MMD government. “If you ask Ms Kapata that you said ‘Mwanawasa government didn’t do anything’ where...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.