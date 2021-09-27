Former Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya addresses journalists at the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on May 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect appointed Dr Denny Kalyalya as Bank of Zambia Governor. President Hichilema has also appointed Mulilo Dimas Kabesha as Attorney General while Marshal Mubambe Muchende has been appointed as Solicitor General. In a statement Monday, Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said all appointments were subject to ratification by the National Assembly. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect appointed Dr Denny Kalyalya as Bank of Zambia Governor in line with Article 214 of the Constitution of Zambia. The President...