PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the country is targeting to vaccinate 70 percent of the eligible population in order to control the COVID-19 pandemic. And President Hichilema has directed Health Minister Sylva Masebo to ensure that all donations made towards the COVID-19 fight during the first wave are accounted for. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the appointment of a COVID-19 advisor is not threatening anyone’s job but only complementing efforts made towards the fight against the virus. Speaking during the re-launch of the COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, Thursday, President Hichilema urged citizens to...



