PF deputy national chairperson Davies Chama says he is worried about the UPND administration because they have focused more on investigating the previous government than “fixing” the country. And Chama says the UPND government is shocked about the kind of development left by PF and doubts whether the current ruling party will have anything to point at after its stay in office. In an interview, Chama said the UPND government was only interested in receiving investigative reports about what the PF did. “[UPND’s governance so far is] very disappointing because...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.