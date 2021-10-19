PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his government has been able to do a lot more within the few weeks of being in office which PF could never have done. And President Hichilema says UPND could have performed better in Luapula Province during the August elections had they been allowed to campaign freely. Addressing Chisamba residents as he campaigned for UPND Council chairperson candidate for the Chisamba Council elections, Sunday, President Hichilema said his government had managed to end violence in markets, secured more COVID-19 vaccines and also signed the Debt Service...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.