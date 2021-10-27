Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says no arrests have been made yet in a matter where an armed criminal shot dead a police officer, raped two female toll collectors and stole K38,425 in Kasama early this month. Rendering a ministerial statement in Parliament, Tuesday, Mwiimbu, however, said investigations had reached an advanced stage. “Madam Speaker, government regrets the incident and would like to send a message of condolences to the family of the deceased police officer. Let me take this opportunity to wish the two cashiers a...