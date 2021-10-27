PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has insisted that his government will take money away from a small number of “big thieves” in Lusaka and disburse it to provinces and constituencies for development. And President Hichilema has told traditional leaders in Muchinga Province that the corruption crusade which is in motion is not tribal but meant to recover all stolen assets which must be given back to Zambians. Addressing citizens at Kasama Airport, Tuesday, President Hichilema thanked the people of Northern Province for their votes in the general elections and also urged them...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.