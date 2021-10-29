UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the Meet and Greet the President Gala Dinner is aimed at raising clean money for the secretariat. In an interview, Mweetwa said tickets for the fundraising dinner were being sold at K10,000 each because they were mainly targeting members of parliament, ministers and other well wishers. “The issue of pretending is where you find that people begin to enter into shoddy deals and people start receiving dubiously generated money. We want clean business and those who will afford will come to such a function and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.