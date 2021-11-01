Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda at the induction meeting of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFORMATION and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has dissolved the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Boards. In a statement, Monday, Kasanda thanked the outgoing board members for having served the country to the best of their abilities and wished them well in their future endeavors. “I wish to announce the dissolution of both the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board. The dissolution is pursuant to the provisions of section 7 (2) of the IBA Act no. 17 of...